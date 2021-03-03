OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, March 3, that 25 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,365. There are currently 137 active positive cases.
Huang said he is concerned that data shows the virus is still active in the community. “In looking at the data over the past three months, we see that the rate of new positive cases declined in February,” he said. “Even so, our seven-day accumulated counts in February were much higher than the pre-vaccine period in October 2020.”
He explained, “At that time, our community’s natural immune rate was about 0.5%. We started the vaccinations in January. In February 2021, our community reached more than 5% natural immune rate, and more than 10% of our residents had received the vaccine. If the natural and vaccinated immunity has worked in our community, we should have seen a drastic reduction in our seven-day case counts, but we haven’t seen that yet.
“This means that the virus continues to be very active in our community,” he concluded. “All of us need to continue to practice our preventive measures. I urge residents to wear a face mask, keep social distancing, wash their hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 3.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 137
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 153,718
Total - of negative results: 145,201
Total - of positive cases: 6,365
Total - of positive cases released: 6,139
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 373
The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various sites around the county. The mobile unit will next be at CiTi BOCES, 179 Co. Rte. 64, Mexico on Tuesday, March 9. A drive-thru clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required. Go to
https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BCA6E0CE7E20084CE0530A6C7C169446.
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible groups in the most efficient way possible.
Beginning this Thursday, March 4, the Oswego County Health Department will post a link after 10 a.m. every Thursday to their website at health.oswegocounty.com. Eligible people can use the link to schedule an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination. A vaccination hotline will also be launched this week to help people make appointments by phone. It will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.
“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” said Huang. “Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments are expected to fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
