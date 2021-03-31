OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, March 31, that 25 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,007. There are currently 209 active positive cases.
“Data shows the virus is still active in our community,” Huang said. “New positive daily case counts continue to be consistently higher than the pre-peak numbers we reported before Halloween last year.
“People who are eligible for a vaccine should make an appointment and get one,” he added. “There are many agencies in the county that can administer the vaccine now. They include Oswego Hospital, Connext Care, and many local pharmacies in addition to our health department. Keep checking back if a clinic looks like it’s fully booked. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.”
He also reminded residents to continue following COVID-19 safety protocols, regardless of their vaccine status. This includes wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 31.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 209
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 175,117
Total - of negative results: 165,589
Total - of positive cases: 7,007
Total - of positive cases released: 6,709
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 506
Vaccines are administered to people based on NYS Department of Health eligibility guidelines. In order to be eligible, residents must fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, have underlying health conditions, and – effective at 8 a.m. tomorrow – be age 30 or over. For details on eligibility, go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine-phase-1a---phase-1b.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility at the time of vaccination. Acceptable proof includes pay stubs, work ID, a letter from health care provider and proof of age. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
People aged 65 and over who need assistance may also call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 for help navigating the internet in making appointments.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.