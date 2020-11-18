OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, that 33 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,265. Nine hundred seventy-six people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“The COVID-19 virus is now rampant in our communities,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “In the past ten days, 21 out of 24 towns and cities in Oswego County saw new cases reported. Many of the recent cases were the result of social gatherings. If we want to slow the spread of the virus, we need to change our behaviors. Each one of us must take personal responsibility so that we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns.”
Huang added, “We have seen many small surges of COVID-19 due to Halloween activities. Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming up soon. The safest way to celebrate the holidays this year will be in your own household. If we do not adopt more preventive actions, the virus will continue to spread through our households, families and communities.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 18.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 73,324
- Total - of positive cases: 1,265
- Total - of positive cases released: 976
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 284
- Total - of negative results: 71,795
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 850
A large number of cases in Oswego County are being spread among household members.
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “If you are sick, it is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are sick should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use, or disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin said the holidays need to be celebrated differently this year. “Make plans to celebrate with only your household members,” she said. “Even small gatherings of families from out of town or other households could lead to the spread of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.