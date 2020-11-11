OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, Nov. 11, that 37 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,017. Eight hundred thirteen people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“We have seen a drastic increase in positive cases in the past few days,” said Huang. “In less than a week, Oswego County added more than 150 positive cases. Among them, one third were related to social gatherings. Small clusters originate in families, households, and groups, and then the virus spreads quickly through social gatherings.
“People need to realize that COVID-19 virus activity has increased in our county,” said Huang. “We need to enhance our preventive actions now to limit the spread of the virus. We must avoid non-essential gatherings, practice social distancing, wear our face coverings and wash our hands frequently.”
The Oswego County Health Department monitors COVID-19 activity throughout the county works closely with the state Department of Health and local entities to encourage residents to follow preventative measures.
COVID-19 is present in cities and towns across Oswego County.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 11.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 68,674
- Total - of positive cases: 1,017
- Total - of positive cases released: 813
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 199
- Total - of negative results: 67,437
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 699
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and close contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 had public exposure when they were contagious and the health department could not contact those at risk individually, a news release is issued. Investigations go back two days prior to symptom onset for symptomatic positive patients, or two days prior to testing for asymptomatic positive patients, up until the time a positive patient is isolated.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup urges residents to continue to take every necessary precaution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. He also reminds businesses and organizations that they must follow New York State guidance in their operations.
“The data shows that COVID-19 is increasing in our communities,” said Chairman Weatherup. “We must continue to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the disease, so that we can avoid future restrictions and shutdowns.”
