OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, Nov. 25, that 46 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,606. One-thousand two hundred-thirteen people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the community’s weak point in the COVID pandemic is people who choose not to practice protective measures such as social distancing and wearing a face covering.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 25.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 77,416
- Total - of positive cases: 1,606
- Total - of positive cases released: 1,213
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 388
- Total - of negative results: 75,659
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,153
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said the virus is rampant throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID anywhere they go in Central New York.
“All of us working together can help prevent the pandemic from becoming dramatically worse,” said Legislature Chairman Weatherup. “Please keep yourself safe and take personal responsibility so we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns. Please do your part to protect yourselves, your families and your communities.”
