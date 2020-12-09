OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, that 58 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,414.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminded residents to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We must all work together to prevent this pandemic from becoming dramatically worse,” he said. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors and protect yourselves, your families and your communities from this rampant disease.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 9.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 88,084
Total - of positive cases: 2,414
Total - of positive cases released: 1,875
Total deaths: 5
Total - of positive cases active: 534
Total - of negative results: 85,249
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,292
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasized that residents who are required to quarantine must stay home and away from other members of their household.
“Patients should know that they will often get their test results before they are transmitted to the Health Department,” she explained. “If you test positive for COVID-19, you must stay home and isolate yourself from others in your household. This means staying in a separate room by yourself, using a separate bathroom if possible and disinfecting it after each use. You must stay six feet away from others, wear a face mask and wash your hands frequently. Do not have visitors to your house and remind those who live in your household that they should also stay home until the Health Department contacts you.”
Chairman Weatherup added, “We realize that isolation and quarantine requirements are difficult, especially during the holiday season, but we need everyone to comply with them. Not only to help contain the virus, but to preserve our local first response teams and health care system so we can avoid restrictions and shutdowns.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
