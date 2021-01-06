OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, Jan. 6, that 65 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,165. There are two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of these two patients,” said Huang. “This is a reminder that the virus is rampant in our county and we all must do our part to protect our families and communities. We must reduce the number of positive cases. This is paramount to preventing future deaths.”
Huang said that the Oswego County Health Department is receiving limited amounts of the COVID-19 vaccine each week to vaccinate those that fall into eligible priority groups designated by the New York State Department of Health. “We are working with employers that fall into these priority groups to send out the registration link to eligible employees so they can sign up for a vaccination appointment,” he said. “This situation is very fluid, so we encourage everyone to please stay vigilant and have patience.”
The vaccine is now becoming available, on a limited scale, through the New York State Vaccination Program. New York state has set strict schedules for priority groups to be vaccinated.
“Oswego Health and the Oswego County Health Department are doing their best to deploy the vaccine within the guidance that New York State gives us,” said Huang. “The first group to be vaccinated were health care personnel at high risk for transmitting or becoming infected with COVID-19.”
After all frontline staff are vaccinated, the next priority groups include out-patient and frontline high risk health care workers, people who work in medical practices, public health clinics, dentists, diagnostic and treatment centers, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, home care workers and aides, hospice workers, staff and residents of nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and adult care facilities.
“Given the priority groups established by New York State and the unique storage and handling requirements of this vaccine, no one will be vaccinated on a ‘walk-in’ basis,” Huang finished. “We will continue to keep you informed when the vaccine is made available within the New York State guidelines. As we’ve stated before, this process will take several months.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 6.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 110,489
Total - of positive cases: 4,165
Total - of positive cases released: 3,013
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 49
Total - of positive cases active: 1,103
Total - of negative results: 104,945
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,731
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminded residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York.
“I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
