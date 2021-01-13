OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, Jan. 13, that 84 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,744. There are four additional COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of these patients,” said Huang. “This is a sad reminder that the virus is rampant in our county. We must all do our part to protect our families and communities and reduce the number of positive cases. This is paramount to preventing future deaths.”
While the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming available through the New York State Vaccination Program, it is still closely rationed. “Right now, supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are our biggest challenge,” said Huang. “The allotments we have received from the state have been very limited and we quickly administered all of those doses. We have had mass vaccination plans in place for just this type of situation and we practice them every year. We’re ready. We just need a bigger allotment of the vaccine – and on a regular schedule – so that we can plan and publicize clinics and get people vaccinated following the State’s priority schedule.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup agreed; saying, “Our County Health department and our health care partners are doing their very best to deploy the vaccine within the guidance and the allotments that New York State has given us. While we have the capability to vaccinate several thousand residents a week, we have only received a few hundred doses in that timeframe. So, we’re asking our residents to please be patient. The amount of vaccine we receive, the vaccination priority schedules, and the links on the State’s website are not controlled here locally.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 13.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 116,640
Total - of positive cases: 4,744
Total - of positive cases released: 3,507
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 61
Total - of positive cases active: 1,176
Total - of negative results: 110,307
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,723
The Oswego County Health Department is also investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Byrne Dairy and Deli, 1013 Emery St., Fulton. Anyone who visited the store between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4 and between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5 may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
