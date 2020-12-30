OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, Dec. 30, that 85 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,658.
“This is another new record high number of positive COVID-19 cases in a day in Oswego County,” said Huang. “It is the result of continued non-compliance within our communities. Protective measures such as face-masking and avoiding non-essential gatherings must become our personal priorities if we hope to stem the rising tide of new infections.”
Huang said that in the field of epidemiology, it is widely believed that four actions can protect communities from disease. “They are personal preventive measures, testing, contact tracing and quarantine and isolation,” he said. “As our community continues to see a tremendous increase of positive cases being reported, stopping the spread of the COVID-19 depends on these measures.
“Our testing capacity has increased greatly through private, non-profit and public collaborative efforts,” he elaborated. “The number of test samples collected went from 3,200 in mid-October; to 4,300 in mid-November; and 5,400 in mid-December. For many months, we have diligently conducted contact tracing and identified those who should be quarantined and isolated.”
Huang added, “While we are enthusiastically looking forward to 2021 with a new sense of hope in the arrival of new vaccines, I urge everyone to remain vigilant in their protection practices. Please remember to wear your face masks, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These are still the best ways to protect the whole community.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 30.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 104,357
Total - of positive cases: 3,658
Total - of positive cases released: 2,699
Total deaths: 34
Total - of positive cases active: 925
Total - of negative results: 99,638
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,777
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminded residents that the virus is rampant throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York.
“I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
