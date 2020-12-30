Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.