CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department issued an advisory to people who attended two recent church services — you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
People who attended a wake service at St. Therese’s and Priory, 68 County Road 55, North Lawrence, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and people who were at a funeral service Monday at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 337 Trippany Road, Massena, on Monday from 10 and 11 a.m. have a potential risk of exposure.
Public Health recommends people who were at those events get tested for COVID-19 and monitor health conditions.
On Wednesday, Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases in the county. The total number of confirmed cases reported since March 25 remains at 365.
A total of 341 people have been released from isolation after recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and four people have died as a result of the virus in St. Lawrence County.
There are 20 active COVID cases in the county being tracked by the county public health department. There are no cases hospitalized.
The state Department of Health reports that 78,631 people in the county have been tested.
