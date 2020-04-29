CANTON — The second person in St. Lawrence County who has died of COVID-19 was a patient at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department announced the county’s second death in its daily update Tuesday. The first death in the county was reported by Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, on Wednesday, April 8.
Fatality data comes from the state Department of Health and was last updated before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Canton-Potsdam Hospital spokesperson Pamela Klosowski confirmed the county’s second COVID-19 death occurred at the hospital on Saturday.
No additional information about the patient was provided.
