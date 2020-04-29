CANTON — Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday, according to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department. This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 180.
A total of 100 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and have been released from isolation. Eight people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
The county public health department announced the county’s second death in its daily update Tuesday. Canton-Potsdam Hospital spokesperson Pamela Klosowski confirmed the county’s second COVID-19 death occurred at the hospital on Saturday.
The first death in the county was reported by Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, on Wednesday, April 8.
Fatality data comes from the state Department of Health and was last updated before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
To date, 1,549 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday. This testing data comes from the state Department of Health and was last updated before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Testing is by appointment only. People who believe they need testing should call the numbers below between 8 a.m and 4 p.m.:
— St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
— Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
— St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
The county public health department states in its press release that the county has not reached its peak and urged all residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.