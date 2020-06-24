LOWVILLE — Two more Lewis County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, totaling six new cases within a week.
The latest two people are now at home in isolation, as are all of the other four with the virus, except one.
The resident who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on June 17 is still in isolation in a hospital outside of the county.
While a total of 3,708 tests have been performed in the county, about 3,000 of those were mandated repeat testing for the 250 county nursing home staff.
To date, 3,670 tests have been returned with negative results while five people are still awaiting results.
There are 39 people under precautionary quarantine. Twenty-seven people have recovered.
