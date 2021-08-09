OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Aug. 9, that 104 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,331. There are currently 111 active positive cases.
“We have seen weekly accumulated case counts steadily increase in recent weeks,” Huang said. “This rise is likely associated with the Delta variant of the coronavirus which has been spreading across the country. It is more infectious than other strains of the virus that have circulated. The CDC has now upgraded the County’s community transmission risk level from ‘moderate’ to ‘substantial.’
“Following CDC guidance, we highly recommend that vaccinated and unvaccinated persons wear face masks at their workplace and all indoor public spaces they visit or patronize,” he added. “In Oswego County government facilities, the current practice will remain in place. Masks are recommended, but not required, for employees and the public who are fully vaccinated. Masks and social distancing are required for employees and members of the public who are not fully vaccinated.”
Huang encourages residents to get vaccinated. “The vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” he said. “For those who have not yet received the vaccine, it’s not too late. You can still get vaccinated to protect yourselves, protect your family and friends, and protect our community.”
This report is current as of 1 p.m. Aug. 9.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 111
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 243,568
Total - of negative results: 232,139
Total - of positive cases: 8,331
Total - of positive cases released: 8,129
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 93
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 269
Health Department staff strive to administer the vaccine to more residents. Huang said, “They go into households to vaccinate homebound patients, they hold clinics in areas with low vaccination rates and they extend the hours of the weekly walk-in clinics to get more people vaccinated.”
Now is a good time for parents to get their students aged 12 years and above vaccinated against COVID-19. The Oswego County Health Department will hold two more vaccination clinics this week.
The first will be held in conjunction with the County Office for the Aging’s Senior Picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 11. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the County’s mobile vaccination trailer will be in Breitbeck Park in Oswego and health department staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who is eligible. It is a two-dose series, so those who attend should plan to return to the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for their second shot.
The second clinic is also planned for Wednesday, Aug. 11. From 1 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 years and over at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. This is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for their second shot.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is still active, and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go. “With restrictions lifted, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, especially if they are not vaccinated,” he said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down and abandon safety practices. If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is the time to get your shot.”
Locations of public exposure to the virus are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
