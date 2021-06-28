OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, June 28, that 10 new residents have tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,128. There are currently eight active positive cases.
“We are also sad to report that we have lost another resident to COVID-19 this past week,” said Huang. “Every death is an unfortunate set-back in our efforts to fight this virus and something we never want to see. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this patient.”
Oswego County’s daily case counts remain relatively low and its seven-day accumulative counts fluctuate at around 10. As a result, the County’s community transmission rate has varied between “low” and “moderate” in recent days according to the CDC’s report.
“These things show us that the virus is still active in our county, which presents a continuous threat to our vulnerable community members,” said Huang. “It’s not too late to get your vaccine. There is still time to encourage those who are eligible for the vaccine to get it. Together, we can improve our vaccination rates and protect our loved ones and communities.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. June 28.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 8
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They will be updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 233,707
Total - of negative results: 222,524
Total - of positive cases: 8,128
Total - of positive cases released: 8,028
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 92
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 119
The Health Department continues to work with communities across the county to hold vaccination clinics and get more residents vaccinated. Since January of this year, it has run more than 50 COVID-19 vaccination clinics with support from local and regional public health agencies and the help of many community volunteers.
Its next clinic is on Wednesday, June 30 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those aged 12 and over from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a two-dose vaccine and participants should plan to come back on Wednesday, July 21 for their second shot.
Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated to help reduce wait-times and maintain efficient clinic operations. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is also available to help people make appointments and answer any COVID-19-related questions. It is open 8:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-349-3330.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Attendees should bring identification to confirm their age and identity. Minors must verify that they are at least 12 years of age or have a parent or guardian attest on their behalf. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance cards. However, health insurance is not required and there is no out-of-pocket expense to get the vaccine. Those without health insurance can still get vaccinated at no cost.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for those aged 12 and above right now. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both only approved for those aged 18 and above. For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is still active, and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go. “With restrictions lifted, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, especially if they are not vaccinated,” he said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down and abandon safety practices. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time to get your shot.”
Locations of public exposure to the virus are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
