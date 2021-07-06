Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A few showers early with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.