OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, July 6, that three additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,131. There are currently three active positive cases.
As some pockets of Oswego County and its population have low vaccination rates and new variants continue to pose a potential threat, residents are still urged to get vaccinated if they are eligible and to encourage their eligible family members and friends to get the vaccine also.
“If you want to get vaccinated and don’t have health insurance, just come to the clinic,” Huang said. “There is no out-of-pocket cost to you for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you’ve had your first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and are due for your second shot, please, make sure to keep your appointment. There is still time for every resident to do their part to get this virus under control and make our communities safe for everyone.”
This report is current as of 2 p.m. July 6.
- Total - of positive cases currently active: 3
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They will be updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
- Total - of tests conducted: 235,011
- Total - of negative results: 223,820
- Total - of positive cases: 8,131
- Total - of positive cases released: 8,035
- Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 93
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 102
The Health Department continues to work with communities across the county to hold vaccination clinics and get more residents vaccinated. Since January of this year, it has run more than 50 COVID-19 vaccination clinics with support from local and regional public health agencies and the help of many community volunteers.
Its next clinic will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those aged 12 and over. This is a two-dose vaccine and participants should plan to come back on Wednesday, July 28 for their second shot.
In addition, the single dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Oswego County Opportunities office at Hillside Commons, 9 Fourth Ave., Oswego.
Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficient clinic operations. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is also available to help people make appointments and answer any COVID-19-related questions. It is open 8:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-349-3330.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Attendees should bring identification to confirm their age and identity. Minors must verify that they are at least 12 years of age or have a parent or guardian attest on their behalf. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance cards. However, health insurance is not required and there is no out-of-pocket expense to get the vaccine. Those without health insurance can still get vaccinated at no cost.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for those aged 12 and above right now. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both only approved for those aged 18 and above. For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
