West Nile Virus detected in horse in town of Greig

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Public Health has been notified by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets that a horse in the town of Greig has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first case of confirmed West Nile in either humans or animals in the county in more than 10 years.
This serious, and sometimes fatal, illness is primarily spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes.
Recent heavy rains and hot, humid weather create ideal conditions for mosquito populations to increase rapidly.
West Nile can cause a mild illness which may include fever, headache and body aches, nausea and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands. Severe infection may lead to encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord), coma, or death. While chances of anyone becoming seriously ill are small, people over 50 years of age are at the highest risk for severe illness.
Lewis County Public Health is urging people to take precautions to help avoid mosquito bites in both humans and animals. There is no human vaccine for West Nile Virus, and the best way to fight the disease is to prevent exposure in the first place. Prevention steps include:
■ Emptying any sources of water on the property, such as tires, kiddie pools, ceramic pots, watering cans and wheelbarrows.
■ Changing the water in birdbaths and animal troughs at least twice a week.
■ Cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.
■ Using insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to package instructions.
■ If possible, covering skin with long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors during active mosquito season, especially at dusk and dawn which is the peak mosquito biting time.
■ Repairing or replacing all window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
■ Clearing roof gutters, removing leaf debris from yards and gardens, and cleaning vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.
For more information, call Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453 or visit our website at
