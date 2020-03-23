New York State on PAUSE: In New York we know that Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone.
100% of the workforce must stay home beginning Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. excluding essential services.
All non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason are temporarily banned.
New York State has has identified two million N95 masks for purchase and will send one million to New York City and 500,000 to Long Island.
Department of Motor Vehicles offices are temporarily closed for in-office visits. Online transactions, including for license renewals, are still be available. License and permit expirations will be extended.
Governor Cuomo is visiting four sites that have been identified by the Army Corps of Engineers for temporary hospitals.
Enacting Matilda’s Law to protect New Yorkers age 70+ and those with compromised immune systems
Remain indoors
Can go outside for solitary exercise
Pre-screen all visitors by taking their temperature
Wear a mask in the company of others
Stay at least 6 feet from others
Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary
All barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing salons, nail salons, hair removal services and related personal care services will be closed to the public effective Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m.
Casinos, gyms, theaters, retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys are closed until further notice. Bars and restaurants are closed, but takeout can be ordered during the period of closure.
Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.
Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.
So good to have a competent leader at the healm.
