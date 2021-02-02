Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 27F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.