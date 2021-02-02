POTSDAM — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the winter storm currently making its way upstate will impact Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine appointments at various state-run sites.
Upstate mass vaccination sites in Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Utica, Syracuse and Rochester will open with a delayed start — 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services.
The post says that appointments previously scheduled before 10 a.m. will be rescheduled for later in the day Tuesday.
The Buffalo University state-run vaccination site will be open during regular hours with no change to scheduled appointments.
New Yorkers with appointments scheduled for Tuesday at the mentioned sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination.
“This winter storm is already producing large amounts of snow and creating dangerous travel conditions, and it is expected to continue into tomorrow,” Gov. Cuomo said. “For the safety of both workers and individuals scheduled to receive a vaccination, we will be postponing appointments for tomorrow at several vaccination sites that are being impacted by this storm. To be clear — no one is losing an appointment — they will all be rescheduled when conditions are safer.”
As part of the rescheduling process and to the extent possible, timing of new appointments will scheduled in alignment with the original appointment’s time. If that new appointment time does not work for an individual given the change in day, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.
