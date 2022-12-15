A winter storm that killed two people earlier this week has knocked out power in five states and unleashed tornadoes near New Orleans.
About 175,000 customers were without power in Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia, Louisiana and hardest-hit Wisconsin Thursday as the massive system brought heavy snow, rain and high winds across the eastern U.S., according to PowerOutage U.S. More tornadoes are possible.
As much as 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) of snow could fall across interior New York and northern New England through Friday, but the major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor will receive mainly rain, said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter storm warning for northern New York from 10 a.m. today to 10 p.m. Friday, and a winter storm watch is expected to be in place through Tuesday.
Total snowfall of 8 to 17 inches is expected, as is wind gusting as high as 40 miles per hour.
Meanwhile, portions of the northern Great Plains and upper Midwest will have another day of heavy snow and blizzard conditions.
“The worst of it looks like today, tonight and tomorrow,” Taylor said.
Across the South from Texas to Florida, 52 tornadoes were reported since Monday, killing at least two people in Louisiana and injuring 22 more, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center. On Wednesday, several twisters hit around New Orleans, tossing debris and toppling some trees and power lines.
In Washington, expected ice mainly missed the city, but some did fall in its suburbs. Government workers have a two-hour delay, the Office of Personnel Management said on its website.
