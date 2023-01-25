WATERTOWN — City schools will be dismissing early today due to a winter weather warning.
Interim Superintendent James Kettrick said grades kindergarten through seven through 12 will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and kindergarten through grade six will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. There are no afternoon activities.
According to the National Weather Service the storm warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. today through 7 p.m. tomorrow. The forecast is calling for seven to 14 inches of snow this afternoon through Thursday afternoon and wind gusts of up to 35 mph.
