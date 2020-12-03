GOUVERNEUR — In a Thursday evening update, Gouverneur Central School District Superintendent Lauren F. French announced district-wide remote instruction will continue through at least the end of next week.
Gouverneur Central, Mrs. French said during a live stream on the district’s Facebook page, began the week with 23 employees quarantined. As of Thursday, 29 are quarantined for either having tested positive for the novel coronavirus or having been exposed to a positive case.
With 10 teachers and staff out from the elementary school, nine out from the middle school and 10 out from the high school, the district has “even less of an ability to open schools Monday,” she said.
An extension of remote learning this week was announced Saturday afternoon when initial test results and quarantine directives were received. Mrs. French said she will continue to provide a weekly update Thursday evenings to give families the weekend to arrange for the coming week’s childcare, should remote instruction be extended again.
Mrs. French said district families have offered “thoughtful ideas” about reopening individual buildings, but because of the even distribution of staffing shortages across grade levels, a partial reopening is not currently feasible.
Several families, she said, have asked about winter sports programs and where the district stands on allowing school-sponsored athletic activities.
“I’ll be very blunt,” she said. “I don’t know.”
No new athletic guidance, she added, has been released by the state as of Thursday.
With the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, Gouverneur Central has started to discuss the possibility of offering in-school COVID-19 tests. An in-school testing program, Mrs. French said, would only involve students whose parents consent to testing.
The test materials would be provided by the Public Health Department free of charge, she said, and the district would be responsible for nursing staff time spent administering tests. Mrs. French estimated the test would take a total of 20 minutes per person — five minutes of administrative work, entering participant and result data, and 15 minutes for the test to render a result.
To offer the program as a free service, the district would have to maintain regular testing of 20% of the in-person population, meaning about 40 people from each school building would need to be tested each round of testing, Mrs. French said.
The district is currently evaluating the program as a possibility and no decision has been made.
Gouverneur Central’s surge in cases and quarantines began in October, when the district announced a three-day closure and a subsequent closure through Nov. 30.
Over the last month, a total of 17 district cases have been logged, four on-site teacher and 13 off-site students, according to the state’s online COVID-19 Report Card as of Wednesday. The Report Card reflects one elementary school teacher and two high school teachers having tested positive in the last seven days.
On Tuesday, the district announced two new student positives, though the student positives are not yet reflected in the state’s tracker.
Of the county’s 311 currently active cases, the Public Health Department reports nine cases are active in the town of Gouverneur, and six are active in neighboring Fowler.
“This is not just a school issue or a medical issue,” Mrs. French said Thursday, adding that the pandemic is a “cultural issue.” “It’s an issue of staying masked, keeping your hands washed, socially distancing, staying local and not coming to work if you’re sick. Those are the things that if we took individual responsibility for, those five requests, then the school would perhaps be able to open earlier and with greater efficiency because we’re all working together for the same solution. It is not something that the school can solve on its own.”
Mrs. French urged community members to stay masked and noted the district will remove user posts with profanity or untrue statements from its official Facebook page.
“My job is to keep 1,500 scholars safe and about 300 employees safe,” she said, “and I am only able to do that with everybody doing there part in it.”
