LOWVILLE — The first two people in Lewis County to have confirmed cases of coronavirus — announced Saturday night — are senior citizens who had contact before beginning social distancing.
“The cases were close contacts of each other which demonstrates why it’s so important to practice personal protective measures and social distancing,” said Public Health Director Ashley Waite Sunday morning. “Each case did attend a social gathering within 14 days of symptom onset.”
Mrs. Waite said because proper precautions were made for the infected individuals, the exposure is believed to have been limited, but she said, “we can assume community spread at this point.”
Anyone potentially exposed to the virus by these two people have been contacted and are in quarantine, but the public health team is continuing its investigation to identify the “potential exposure source” of the cases.
There are 27 people in precautionary quarantine in the county in addition to the two people who tested positive who are in isolation in one of two negative pressure rooms at Lewis County General Hospital.
A total of 73 people have been tested in the county since the crisis began and 47 negative results were returned with 24 tests awaiting processing.
Mrs. Waite and the other COVID-19 task force officials who spoke to press including county Board Chairman Larence Dolhof; Department of Fire and Emergency Management Director Robert Mackenzie; Lewis County Healthcare System CEO Gerald Cayer; and County Manager Ryan Piche said the positive cases will not significantly change what is being done in the county.
They are as prepared as they can be at this point.
“We are truly seamless in our operations and that is because we are a community hospital, for the community, by the community, funded by the community and it’s a wonderful testament to Lewis County in the way we come together to take care of ourselves. I think that’s what we need to do right now, just like we have at the hospital for the last 100 years,” said Mr. Piche.
The key to many of those seamlessly coordinated plans and actions is public participation in safety measures like hand washing, social distancing and answering COVID-19 screening questions honestly.
People returning to, or visiting, the area from virus hot-spots reporting to public health and respecting the 14-day self-quarantine request is also important.
“It’s important to know that not every suspected COVID case needs to be transported by ambulance,” said Mr. Mackenzie, reminding people to call the COVID-19 information hotline before going to the hospital or calling 911 for an ambulance. “If you have difficulty breathing or chest pains, call 911 and we will make sure you get the services you need.”
According to Mr. Cayer, community members are “really thinking through, ‘Do I need to do this now?’” as indicated by a “significant drop” in the number of emergency room visits for issues not related to the virus.
As the situation unfolds, Mr. Cayer said they are considering using outlying clinics in Harrisville, Beaver River and Turin as “clean clinics” for more “normal” healthcare concerns like diabetic or blood pressure checks.
In addition to having 50 percent more beds staffed by Monday and 100 percent more staffed by April 13, giving the hospital a total of 50 beds including six in the ICU, Mr. Cayer said the hospital has enough personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpiled for the next two weeks. Staff members are working daily to get more.
To that end, local donations and innovation are helping. Every BOCES location in the county donated their PPE to the hospital and the chief medical officer is working with local manufacturers to design and make masks and gowns.
According to Mr. Piche, some of the 1,000 purse-size bottles of the hand sanitizer donated by Otis Technology, Lyons Falls, and its sister-business in Clayton, Saint Lawrence Spirits Distillery, were distributed along with masks hand-sewn by a number of local church groups “and all sorts of people (who) have been sewing like mad,” to the 210 homebound seniors participating in the home-delivered meal program.
He said the items will also be brought to other homebound people at high-risk for COVID-19.
The ongoing cooperative effort between the Department of Social Services, schools throughout the county and the Office for the Aging to provide “a group of certified, pre-cleared, finger printed volunteers” to help those groups of homebound people with errands is also available, Mr. Piche said.
Addressing public concern that downstate overflow cases will be brought to north country facilities, Mr. Cayer said that there were no concrete plans to do so at this point and the topic has only been brought up on a brainstorming level to date, an important exercise to develop “good options” that involve local participation.
Regionally, there is also no concrete plan of action among the hospitals, but Mr. Cayer said he is “feeling very optimistic and positive” the cooperation that has always existed will continue through this situation if there is a surge in cases.
Some reminders from the COVID-19 task force were about perspective.
“Social distancing is not really new to us. We actually drill for this every time we have a lake-effect storm here, because we have to stay home anyway,” Mr. Mackenzie said. “I would ask that each and every one of you take advantage of this. You’re in your homes with your families. Make memories. This will be that memory that will define that generation. We all have those.”
To reach the Call-In Clinic for an appointment or for information on COVID-19 call 315-376-9578. For HEAP, SNAP, Temporary Assistance or for help with an errand or in your home, call the Lewis County Department of Social Services at 315-376-5400.
