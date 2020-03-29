LOWVILLE — The first two people in Lewis County to have confirmed cases of COVID-19 are senior citizens who had contact before beginning social distancing.
“The cases were close contacts of each other which demonstrates why it’s so important to practice personal protective measures and social distancing,” said Public Health Director Ashley Waite Sunday morning. “Each case did attend a social gathering within 14 days of symptom onset.”
Mrs. Waite said because proper precautions were made for the infected individuals, the exposure is believed to have been limited but, she said, “we can assume community spread at this point.”
Anyone potentially exposed to the virus by these two people have been contacted and are in quarantine, but the public health team is continuing its investigation to identify the “potential exposure source” of the cases.
There are 14 people in precautionary quarantine in the county in addition to the two people who tested positive who are in isolation in one of two negative pressure rooms at Lewis County General Hospital.
In Lewis County, 75 people have been tested since the crisis began — 64 negative results were returned and 9 tests are being processed.
Mrs. Waite and the other COVID-19 task force officials who spoke to press including county Board Chairman Lawrence Dolhof; Department of Fire and Emergency Management Director Robert Mackenzie; Lewis County Healthcare System CEO Gerald Cayer; and County Manager Ryan Piche, said the positive cases will not significantly change what is being done in the county.
They are as prepared as they can be at this point.
“We are truly seamless in our operations and that is because we are a community hospital, for the community, by the community, funded by the community and it’s a wonderful testament to Lewis County in the way we come together to take care of ourselves,” said Mr. Piche.
People returning to or visiting the area from virus hot-spots reporting to public health and respecting the 14-day self-quarantine request and being honest during the COVID-19 screening are important in addition to personal hygiene and social distancing measures.
“It’s important to know that not every suspected COVID case needs to be transported by ambulance,” said Mr. Mackenzie, reminding people to call the COVID-19 information hotline before going to the hospital or calling 911 for an ambulance. “If you have difficulty breathing or chest pains, call 911 and we will make sure you get the services you need.”
There has been a “significant drop” in emergency room visits, Mr. Cayer said, indicating people are “really thinking through, ‘Do I need to do this now?’” before showing up.
Mr. Cayer said the hospital team is considering using outlying clinics in Harrisville, Beaver River and Turin as “clean clinics” for more “normal” healthcare concerns like diabetic or blood pressure checks.
In addition to having 50 percent more beds staffed on Monday and 100 percent staffed by April 13, giving the hospital a total of 50 beds including six in the ICU, Mr. Cayer said the hospital has enough personal protective equipment stockpiled for the next two weeks. The hospital team is working daily to get more, but the community is also coming through.
Every BOCES location in the county donated their PPE to the hospital and the chief medical officer is working with local manufacturers to design and make masks and gowns.
Addressing public concern that downstate overflow cases will be brought to north country facilities, Mr. Cayer said there are no plans to do so at this point and the topic has only been brought up on a brainstorming level to date, an important exercise to develop “good options” that involve local participation.
With the high level of cooperation between north country hospitals, Mr. Cayer said he is optimistic that they will continue to work together in a surge situation.
Mr. Piche emphasized local outreach initiatives like delivering hand sanitizer and masks made and donated locally to the 210 homebound senior citizens participating in the home-delivered meal program and volunteers running errands or providing assistance to high risk homebound people through a partnership between the Department of Social Services, the Office for the Aging and local schools.
Some information provided by the COVID-19 task force reminded county residents they have been training for this crisis their whole lives.
“Social distancing is not really new to us. We actually drill for this every time we have a lake-effect storm here, because we have to stay home,” Mr. Mackenzie said. “I would ask that each and every one of you take advantage of this. You’re in your homes with your families. Make memories. This will be that memory that will define this generation.”
To reach the Call-In Clinic for an appointment to be tested or for information on COVID-19 call 315-376-9578.
