WATERTOWN — All YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, according to an email sent to the board of directors.
After hearing of school districts closing temporarily, the board of directors were informed that the four fitness facilities and daycare have been closed until officials can “reassess things” March 29, according to the email.
All full-time employees will report to work for cleaning and administrative purposes.
“You obviously recognize the reasons,” the email said.
The city parks and recreation department also announced Saturday that the Watertown Municipal Arena will be closed until further notice, effective on Monday, March 16.
All full-time employees are to report to work as scheduled. Seasonal staff are asked to contact their supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.