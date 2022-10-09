President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack that badly damaged a key bridge linking annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, his first comments on an episode that further highlighted the woes of his military in the eighth month of its invasion.

“The authors, the executors, the commissioners are Ukraine’s secret services,” Putin said at a meeting with Alexander Bastrykin, chairman of Russia’s Investigative Commission, according to a transcript posted on the Kremlin website. Citizens of Russia and some unspecified foreign states assisted Ukraine in preparing the explosion, Bastrykin responded, according to the transcript.

Tribune Wire

