Putin met Wagner’s Prigozhin after revolt that shook Russia

This picture taken on July 4, 2017, shows Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian and Chinese presidents at the Kremlin in Moscow. Sergei Ilnitsky/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Vladimir Putin met Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin days after the failed uprising that he’d denounced as treason, adding another twist to the unprecedented mutiny that threatened the Russian president’s nearly quarter-century rule.

Putin held talks with Prigozhin and top Wagner commanders at the Kremlin for nearly three hours on June 29, the president’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday, according to Russian news services. The commanders pledged loyalty to Putin as head of state and commander-in-chief and declared their readiness to continue fighting for Russia, Peskov said.

Tribune Wire

