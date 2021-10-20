Putin orders new Russia restrictions with COVID deaths at record

Medics wearing personal protective equipment work in the intensive care unit for COVID-19 coronavirus patients in the Moscow Sklifosovsky emergency hospital in Moscow on Oct. 20. Russia said on Oct. 20, 1,028 people died of COVID over the past 24 hours, a new record, as President Vladimir Putin mulls introducing nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images/TNS