Putin set to annex Ukraine lands

A man casts his ballot for a referendum at a polling station in Mariupol on Tuesday. The placard reads “Referendum. We are returning home. Join! Vote!” Western nations dismissed the referendums in Kremlin-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine as the voting on whether Russia should annex four regions of Ukraine started on Sept. 23. Stringer/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Russia vowed to go ahead with the annexation of the parts of Ukraine that its troops currently control after U.N.-condemned votes, putting the Kremlin on a fresh collision course with the U.S. and its allies.

Russia will sign treaties to absorb the four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on a conference call Thursday. Putin will also make an address to legislators and other officials, he said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.