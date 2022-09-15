Freight trains travel through Houston on Wednesday. A national railroad strike was averted Thursday when railroads and unions reached a tentative deal. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. railroads and unions reached a tentative deal early Thursday, a breakthrough that looks to avert a labor disruption that risked adding supply-chain strains to the world’s largest economy.

After 20 straight hours in the latest round of talks — which included President Joe Biden and other administration officials — the companies and union negotiators sealed a preliminary agreement balancing the needs of workers, businesses and the economy, the Labor Department said.

Tribune Wire

