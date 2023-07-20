Raising minimum wage benefits health of poor mothers and their babies, study finds

Pregnant women in U.S. states that increased the minimum wage were less likely to encounter high-stress incidents in the year before delivery, according to research published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal. Dreamstime/TNS

Raising the hourly minimum wage holds unexpected benefits for low-income pregnant women and their children, with increases as small as $1 helping to fend off events linked to poor health, researchers found.

Pregnant women in U.S. states that increased the minimum wage were less likely to encounter high-stress incidents — like being unable to pay bills — in the year before delivery, according to research published Tuesday in the JAMA Network Open medical journal. Other disruptive occurrences linked to poor maternal health, such the incarceration of a partner, were also less likely, according to the study of nearly 200,000 women across 39 states who gave birth between January 2004 and December 2015.

