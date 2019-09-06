MASSENA — The regulators of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River levels will reduce outflows for two days next month to assist in the removal of recreational boats along Lake St. Lawrence.
Lake St. Lawrence, which serves as a forebay to the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam, tends to drain when outflows through the dam are high. For much of the summer, due to high levels on Lake Ontario and the river, outflows were maintained at record-high sustained levels. Low levels on Lake St. Lawrence make removing boats from the water more difficult.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River board, which implements outflow strategies, plans to reduce outflows by 35,300-cubic-meters-per-second on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 for a 48-hour period. This reduction will result in about a quarter-inch of water that would normally be removed from Lake Ontario remaining there, but it will raise Lake St. Lawrence by about two feet. The board said in a statement Friday that the additional quarter-inch on Lake Ontario will be removed in the coming months “to ensure the net impact on Lake Ontario water levels will be zero.” Lake Ontario’s level as of Thursday was 247.18, still more than a foot-and-a-half above its long-term average level for this time of year.
The board has temporarily reduced outflows in each of the past three years to help mitigate low levels on Lake St. Lawrence at this point in the year. According to the board, there are about 700 marina and boat club slips around Lake St. Lawrence and hundreds of private docks that are impacted.
“Without raising water levels here, many boats would be left on the bed of Lake St. Lawrence and vulnerable to significant damage from winter conditions,” the board said.
A subcommittee supporting the board, the International Joint Commission’s Great Lakes–St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management (GLAM) Committee, is seeking first-hand observations and experiences from those impacted by this year’s water levels.
The board says that a questionnaire has been developed that allows impacted shoreline property owners to report directly on their experiences in 2019. The questionnaire includes opportunities to describe the types and extent of their high water impacts, as well as upload photos to illustrate those impacts. Responses will be summarized by the GLAM Committee as part of its reporting to the river board and the IJC and will also be used to improve models that are used to assess potential impacts under a range of water level conditions.
Further information, including a link to the questionnaire itself, is available on the GLAM Committee website at http://wdt.me/7gJL4Z. Property owners are encouraged to complete the questionnaire as soon as the extent of their high water impacts are available.
