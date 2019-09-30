Rep. Chris Collins, a fourth-term Republican from western New York who narrowly won re-election last year despite fighting federal securities fraud charges, resigned Monday in advance of an expected guilty plea.
Collins, 69, the first sitting member of Congress to endorse President Donald Trump in 2016, had been accused of using private information about a drug company in which he was invested to help his son and others avoid financial losses.
Collins was to be tried in February along with his son, Cameron Collins, 26, and a third man, all of whom had pleaded not guilty. But a document filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Monday said there would be a “change of plea” hearing Tuesday for Collins, though the filing did not indicate what charges he would be pleading guilty to.
Cameron Collins and the third defendant, Stephen Zarsky, whose daughter is engaged to Cameron Collins, were set to appear for their own “change of plea” hearings Thursday.
The three men were facing charges of conspiracy, securities and wire fraud and making false statements.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office received a letter of resignation from Collins on Monday, a spokesman for Pelosi confirmed, and his resignation will be effective once the letter is filed during the House’s pro forma session Tuesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York had also received Collins’ letter.
With Collins’ resignation, Cuomo, a Democrat, will have to call a special election to fill the seat.
A spokeswoman for Collins did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did lawyers for him and his son. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.
Several Republicans had already announced plans to run in the primary election: two state senators, Chris Jacobs and Robert Ortt, as well as Beth Parlato, a lawyer and former judge.
Republican Party officials, including the state party’s chairman, Nick Langworthy, had suggested that they would like to see a candidate other than Collins run.
In addition, Nate McMurray, the Democratic town supervisor of Grand Island, New York, which is just north of Buffalo, has declared his plans to run again. McMurray lost by less than half a percentage point last year, even though the district had voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton by a margin of almost 25 points.
But Collins had defied calls to step aside, refusing to say whether he would seek another term. He transferred $500,000 of his own money into his campaign fund in June. Aside from that money, he had raised just $14,000 in the first six months of this year.
In 2017, by contrast, Collins received more than $500,000 in contributions in the same period.
After news of Collins’ resignation broke, the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election tracker, changed Collins’ district from a rating of “Lean Republican” to “Solid Republican.”
“Collins was the only reason this Trump +24 seat was ever in play,” the report’s House editor, Dave Wasserman, wrote on Twitter.
According to prosecutors, Collins was at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on June 22, 2017, when he received an email from the chief executive of an Australia-based drugmaker, Innate Immunotherapeutics. Collins was a member of the company’s board of directors and one of its largest shareholders, owning nearly 17% of its stock, authorities said.
In the email, the chief executive, Simon Wilkinson, informed Collins and other board members that he had “extremely bad news”: An experimental drug that the company was developing to treat multiple sclerosis had just failed a critical clinic test.
“Wow,” Collins wrote back, according to a federal indictment. “Makes no sense. How are these results even possible???”
Collins then repeatedly called his son, reaching him on the seventh try, and told him about the failed drug trial — information that was not public — in anticipation that his son “would use it to trade and tip others,” the indictment said. Cameron Collins passed the tip to others, including Stephen Zarsky, his fiancee’s father, authorities said.
In the following days, by selling Innate stock before news of the failed drug trial became public, Cameron Collins was able to avoid losses of about $570,000 and Zarsky of about $144,000, authorities said. The congressman did not make any trades, the government said.
Collins’ case not only placed him in legal jeopardy but also raised ethical questions about his role as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees health care companies. After the charges were announced in August 2018, Paul Ryan, then the House speaker, stripped Collins of his committee seat and asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate the allegations.
Days after the indictment, Collins suspended his 2018 reelection bid. But a month later, he reversed course and resumed campaigning, blindsiding party leaders.
Collins was scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before Judge Vernon S. Broderick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.