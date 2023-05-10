George Santos faces criminal charges

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — While the truth may not set U.S. Rep. George Santos free, a federal judge did Wednesday.

The disgraced first-term Long Island congressman pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment charging him with wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress after a lengthy investigation.

