Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is declaring war on the Equality Act, calling the effort to defend LGBTQ rights an attack on people of faith.
The Georgia Republican says the act will force Christians to approve abortions and would treat transgender people the same as those born as a boy or a girl.
She also asserted it uses protecting gay rights as a smokescreen to prevent religious people from living according to their beliefs.
“It has everything to do with attacking God & believers,” Greene said.
Greene called the act “disgusting” and asserted it attacks women’s rights, without elaborating.
The act, which has President Joe Biden’s strong backing, would expand protections in the Civil Rights and Fair Housing Act to included LGBTQ people.
A vote in the House of Representatives is expected by the end of the week.
Greene was recently ousted from her committee assignments over her past support for political violence against liberal Democrats and claims that school shootings were staged hoaxes.
