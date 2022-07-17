DALLAS — For families in Uvalde, Sunday brought with it the weight of the most exhaustive account of their loved one’s final moments yet. In a long-awaited, 77-page report, a Texas House committee told them there is not one person to blame, but instead a long series of “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” that allowed the deadliest school shooting in state history to unfold May 24.
The report, reviewed Sunday by The Dallas Morning News, is the second to examine the law enforcement response in the past two weeks. On July 6, a 26-page report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University, commissioned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, detailed three missed opportunities to slow — or even stop — the gunman before he entered Robb Elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers.
The three committee members — Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock; Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso; and former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman — first shared their findings during a private meeting with Uvalde residents Sunday. The committee said the goal was to create a comprehensive account the Legislature can use to craft policies in hopes of preventing future massacres. They dedicated the document to the 21 people killed.
“The Committee issues this interim report now, believing the victims, their families, and the entire Uvalde community have already waited too long for answers and transparency,” the report says.
Law enforcement has been widely criticized for the response in Uvalde. Eighty minutes elapsed between the first call to 911 and police confronting the shooter, who fired at least 142 rounds, according to a timeline from Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw.
In an uncoordinated effort that stretched over an hour, 376 officers responded. Of that, 149 were U.S. Border Patrol, 91 were state police, 25 were Uvalde police officers and 16 were Uvalde sheriff’s deputies. Only five were Uvalde school district officers.
“These local officials were not the only ones expected to supply the leadership needed during this tragedy,” the report said. “Hundreds of responders from numerous law enforcement agencies — many of whom were better trained and better equipped than the school district police — quickly arrived on the scene.”
The remaining officers were made up of neighboring county law enforcement, U.S. Marshals and federal Drug Enforcement Administration officers.
Law enforcement officials across the state have agreed the decision to not confront the shooter sooner cost lives, with most placing the blame on Pete Arredondo, the school district police chief, who said afterward he didn’t believe he was in charge. Yet, as one of the first responding officers, Arrendondo prevented officers from entering the classrooms, even though children and teachers were still in danger.
In interviews conducted or obtained by the committee, police officers said they either assumed Arredondo was in command or did not know who was in charge, with some describing the scene as “chaos.”
The report went on to note that no other agency attempted to take the lead, either, until Border Patrol agents decided they would breach the classroom without seeking permission from Arredondo.
“In this crisis, no responder seized the initiative to establish an incident command post,” the committee wrote. “Despite an obvious atmosphere of chaos, the ranking officers of other responding agencies did not approach the Uvalde CISD chief of police or anyone else perceived to be in command to point out the lack of and need for a command post, or to offer that specific assistance.”
Every new revelation since May 24 has begged the question if more lives could have been saved. Sunday’s report said most of the 21 victims died quickly, torn apart or even decapitated by a weapon so powerful, one surviving teacher said he never heard a cry or a whimper as the gunfire rang out.
“Given the information known about victims who survived through the time of the breach and who later died on the way to the hospital,” the committee wrote, “it is plausible that some victims could have survived if they had not had to wait 73 additional minutes for rescue.”
The report says Robb Elementary School had everything it needed to slow or stop an intruder, but found it too often took shortcuts, prioritizing convenience over safety.
Multiple witnesses said employees often left doors unlocked, even using rocks, wedges and magnets to prop them open, which the report said is due partially due to a shortage of keys.
The school is also enclosed by a 5-foot fence, which the gunman was able to scale, and has an emergency management alert system. But the committee found some faculty and staff did not initially take the lockdown seriously because they were desensitized to the alert system.
The alert system is supposed to operate by sending out warnings online to teachers and faculty, but the report said not all teachers received the alert about the gunman immediately due to a poor wireless internet signal and the fact many teachers didn’t have their phones or had them off at the moment they received it.
The report concluded Principal Mandy Gutierrez never attempted to communicate the lockdown over the school’s intercom system.
