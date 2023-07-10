Republicans launch push for new U.S. voting laws

Republican members of Congress sign the American Confidence in Elections Act at Marietta Diner on Monday. Republicans say the bill was designed to increase trust in voting by creating election standards that all states must follow. From left: U.S. Reps. Barry Loudermilk, Bryan Steil, Stephanie Bice, Mike Carey and Laurel Lee. Natrice Miller/natrice.miller ajc.com

Republican members of Congress introduced their new federal elections bill in Georgia on Monday, promoting a vision for trustworthy elections two years after Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star game amid protests over the state’s voting laws.

The 170-page proposal, called the American Confidence in Elections Act, would limit private funding for election administration, penalize states that allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, and prohibit federal agencies from participating in voter registration activities.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.