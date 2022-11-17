Republicans secured the majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday, boosting the party’s ability to stymy President Joe Biden’s agenda even though the midterm results stop well short of a mandate from the electorate.
It took more than a week for The Associated Press to determine the GOP had won the 218 seats necessary to control the chamber. The belated milestone underscored Republicans’ underwhelming performance in an election cycle when economic conditions, historical precedent and a sour national mood had been expected to work to their advantage.
The GOP’s gains mean Biden will contend with a divided government as he enters the latter half of his term. Democrats have cemented their control of the Senate with 50 seats, and could bolster their ranks further if Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock wins reelection in Georgia’s runoff race next month.
Republicans had projected confidence of a “red wave” that would yield at least a dozen House seats. But Democrats’ surprising strength, powered largely by voter outrage over the Supreme Court’s reversal of federal abortion protections, blunted the GOP’s edge to single digits.
The GOP clinched its majority with a victory by Rep. Mike Garcia, who defeated Democrat Christy Smith in a northern Los Angeles County district that Biden won by 12 points two years ago. The race was called by the AP, although official results will take longer.
“Republicans have officially flipped the People’s House! Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver,” House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter soon after the news was official.
Biden congratulated McCarthy and pledged a willingness to collaborate with the other party, reiterating his call to move past “political warfare.”
“The American people want us to get things done for them,” he said. “They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — willing to work with me to deliver results for them.”
A Republican House is widely expected to clash with Biden on policy, including potential standoffs over raising the debt limit and providing more aid to Ukraine. GOP members have also threatened impeachment proceedings against the president or his Cabinet members and have vowed to launch multiple investigations, particularly into allegations against Hunter Biden, the president’s son.
The smaller size of the GOP conference, though, heightens its ideological fissures. Many of the incoming members from deep-red districts hail from the far right wing of the party loyal to former President Donald Trump, even as party figures grow increasingly vocal about Trump’s drag on the party. A bare-bones majority means that a single or a small handful of defectors can have an outsized impact on the GOP’s agenda.
McCarthy, who has doggedly pursued the speakership, has played down disappointment that his party’s pickups weren’t greater.
“Remember, in the House, they don’t give gavels out by ‘small,’ ‘medium’ and ‘large.’ They just give you the gavel,” McCarthy told Fox News’ Jesse Watters, referring to the symbol of House control. “And we’re going to be able to govern.”
The narrow margin leaves McCarthy little room for error as the Californian seeks the votes to become the next speaker. While McCarthy had assiduously worked to strengthen alliances with the party’s most conservative flank, he nevertheless faced open hostilities from the right after he led the party to a lackluster midterm showing.
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of the staunchest Trump allies, blasted McCarthy on Twitter last week as “FLIGHT over FIGHT when the chips are down. He is not a Speaker for these times.”
McCarthy cleared the first hurdle for the job Tuesday after House Republicans resoundingly voted for him to be nominated speaker. But with roughly 30 conservatives backing a challenge by Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, it is clear that McCarthy does not yet have the 218 votes necessary to cement his place as top House leader.
“My bid to run for speaker is about changing the paradigm and the status quo,” Biggs said prior to the vote. “Minority Leader McCarthy does not have the votes needed to become the next speaker of the House and his speakership should not be a foregone conclusion.”
The speaker of the next congressional session will officially be determined by a vote of the entire House in January.
