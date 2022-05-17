KYOTO, Japan — Cats recognize the names of other cats living in the same household, according to a report by a team of researchers from Kyoto University in Japan and other institutions.
When cats hear the name of another cat living in the same household, it appears that they not only recognize the name but the corresponding face as well, according to the report released in Scientific Reports, an online scientific journal.
When human infants and animals, such as cats, encounter something unexpected, they tend to become interested and pay attention for longer periods of time. The research team examined whether cats — 48 in all — either living with other cats in the same household or cohabiting with other cats in pet cafes — could recognize the names of familiar felines or humans.
Researchers used two tests to compare cat responses. In test one, cats were presented with a photo of a familiar face on a monitor after the same cat’s name was called out. Test two worked the same way, but after the name was called out, a photo of a different cat from the same household was shown on the monitor, creating a mismatch of names and faces.
In the experiment, household cats paid more attention to the monitor when the names and faces of familiar felines were mismatched but the cafe cats reacted the same way with matched and unmatched pairings.
In an additional experiment, cats living in family households were tested by using the names and faces of their human family members. The results showed that cats looked at the monitor for increasingly longer durations when names and faces were mismatched. “Furthermore, this tendency was stronger among cats that had lived with their human family for a longer time,” said the report, suggesting that the longer house cats have lived with a family, the better they appear to have learned the names of their owners.
“Cats appear to be indifferent to human speech, but they have actually been attentively listening,” said Saho Takagi, a member of the research team and special researcher at Azabu University. “I was surprised to learn that cats recognized the names of other cats and people so clearly.”
Tomokazu Ushitani, an associate professor of Chiba University and scholar on comparative cognition, who is not a member of the team, said, “Some cat owners may have suspected that their cats were able to recognize the names of fellow felines, but it is significant that this has now been proved scientifically.”
