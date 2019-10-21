CONSTABLE — The cause of a morning fire that destroyed a Fountain Street home remained under investigation Monday evening.
Fire crews from seven Franklin County companies and two from Quebec battled the smoky blaze for roughly 4 1/2 hours, said Constable First Assistant Fire Chief James Dear. The exterior of the one-story structure was largely undamaged by flames, but the interior of the building sustained fire and heavy smoke and water damage, Dear said.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m. when the homeowner returned from running errands and found the house burning, said Clayton Tucker Sr., whose son lived in the home. When fire crews arrived on the scene, “heavy smoke was showing from the eaves,” Dear said.
No one was home when the fire broke out, and no human injuries were reported. A family dog was able to escape from the building, but a cat remained unaccounted for, Tucker said.
Firefighters from one of Franklin County’s tanker task force shuttled water from the Constable fire station to the scene, Dear said. Crews poured about 16,000 gallons of water on the blaze, but the structure was a “total loss,” he said.
Tucker said his son had completed renovations to the interior of the home just two months ago. The property was insured, he said.
Volunteers from the North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the home’s two residents.
Firefighters from Constable. Burke, Malone, Chateaugay, Westville, Bangor, Fort Covinton, Hinchinbrooke and Godmanchester responded to the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.