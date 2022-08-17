Risk of catastrophic California ‘megaflood’ has doubled

Debris from monsoonal rain immobilized 60 cars, belonging to visitors and park staff, in Death Valley National Park at the Inn at Death Valley on Aug. 5. National Park Service/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Even today, as California struggles with severe drought, global warming has doubled the likelihood that weather conditions will unleash a deluge as devastating as the Great Flood of 1862, according to a UCLA study released Friday.

In that inundation 160 years ago, 30 consecutive days of rain triggered monster flooding that roared across much of the state and changed the course of the Los Angeles River, relocating its mouth from Venice to Long Beach.

Tribune Wire

