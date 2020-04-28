On Sunday, the Watertown Daily Times highlighted projects people have taken up during their forced time off with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the story, Kyle Hayes, co-owner of Gram’s Diner in Adams, mentioned an unusual pie he made at home.
The recipe follows. Mr. Hayes tweaked it to double the filling.
Ritz Cracker Mock Apple Pie
Filling:
4 cups water
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
4 tsp. cream of tartar
60 Ritz Crackers
1 ready-to-use refrigerated pie crust (½ of 425-g package.)
1 ½ Tbsp. lemon juice
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Topping:
25 Ritz Crackers, crushed (about 1 cup)
½ cup packed brown sugar
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Filling: Mix water, granulated sugar and cream of tartar in large saucepan. Bring to boil on medium-high heat. Add crackers and cinnamon; simmer on medium-low heat 5 min., stirring occasionally.
Line 9-inch pie plate with crust as directed on package; fill with cracker mixture. Sprinkle with lemon juice.
Topping: Combine all remaining ingredients andsprinkle over filling.
Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees, bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
