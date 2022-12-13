Rogue iguana causes widespread power outage in Florida

A large green iguana ended up on a transformer at Lake Worth Beach’s Sixth Avenue substation, causing over 1,400 customers to lose power for about a half-hour on Wednesday. Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Iguanas are skilled saboteurs when it comes to the electric grid, a power outage in Lake Worth Beach revealed.

A large green iguana ended up on a transformer at the city’s Sixth Avenue substation last Wednesday morning, causing over 1,400 customers in the area east of Dixie Highway and south of Lake Avenue to lose power for about 35 minutes, the time it took for a team from the city, which provides its own utilities, to arrive on scene with safety equipment and extricate the reptile before starting the system up again.

Tribune Wire

