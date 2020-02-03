Rush Limbaugh says he has advanced lung cancer

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announced on his show Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
Limbaugh, 69, said he has begun treatment for the cancer, but didn’t go into details.
Limbaugh said he first reported shortness of breath near his birthday in the middle of January, then had two professionals diagnose the cancer.
He is heard on nearly 600 stations around the country.
Routinely recognized as one of the most listened-to hosts on the air, Limbaugh has faced a number of controversies over the years, including accusing Michael J. Fox of faking or exaggerating his Parkinson’s symptoms and calling veterans who oppose the Iraq War “phony soldiers.”
In 2012, Limbaugh blasted Georgetown University Law School student Sandra Fluke, who had spoken to House Democrats about mandatory insurance coverage for contraceptives, as a “slut” and a “prostitute.”
He has also aligned himself stridently with Republican talking points and views, attacking abortion, minorities and climate change scientists.
Limbaugh said Monday that he will miss his next few shows while he and his doctors work on the next course of treatment.
(1) comment
Rush Limbaugh was the perfect representation of the modern Republican. Divorced four times but still willing to make a fool of himself by saying he “stood up for traditional marriage”. Rush was such an out of control drug addict he went deaf, but never went to prison despite championing the “war on drugs”. My only concern is that this association could hurt cancer’s reputation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.