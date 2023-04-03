Russia blames Ukraine as suspect held in blogger’s death

A portrait of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, is seen Monday among flowers at a makeshift memorial by the explosion site where he was killed on Sunday in St. Petersburg. Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Russia accused Ukraine and a group linked to anti-Kremlin opposition leader Alexey Navalny of plotting a bomb explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a pro-war military blogger.

Law enforcement agents in the city detained a female suspect, Darya Trepova, on suspicion of involvement on Monday. Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee blamed Ukrainian security services for the blast together with “persons cooperating with the so-called Navalny Anti-Corruption Fund of which the detained Trepova is an active supporter,” in a statement on its website.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.