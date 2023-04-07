Russia has formally charged Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich with spying, Russian state media reported, citing people familiar with the case.
The reported charges by Russia’s Federal Security Service come more than a week after the U.S. citizen was detained during a reporting trip to Ekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains. Gershkovich has denied the changes, Tass reported.
Gershkovich, 31, was brought to Moscow and is being detained in the city’s Lefortovo Prison. It wasn’t clear until now whether the New Jersey native had been formally charged, although various Russian officials have referred to “charges” against him.
A Moscow court said Thursday that it would hear an appeal from Gershkovich’s lawyers challenging his detention, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Lynne Tracy, the new U.S. ambassador to Russia, met Thursday with Sergei Ryabkov, Russian deputy foreign minister, the New York Times said.
Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Ryabkov commented on “the serious nature of the charges” during his meeting with Tracy, who took her post in Moscow in January.
Russia hasn’t provided consular access to Gershkovich.
The U.S. last week summoned Russia’s ambassador for a meeting over Gershkovich’s arrest and detention, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken initiated a rare call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov last weekend.
Earlier on Friday, Senate majority leader Charles Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell issued a joint statement demanding the journalist be released and the charges against him dropped.
“Let there be no mistake: journalism is not a crime,” Schumer and McConnell said. “We demand the baseless, fabricated charges against Mr. Gershkovich be dropped and he be immediately released.”
Blinken told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday that the State Department is “working through” the process to formally determine that Gershkovich has been wrongfully detained by Russia, a finding that authorizes the U.S. to negotiate on his behalf.
“I’ll let that process play out,” Blinken said. He added, however, that “in my own mind, there’s no doubt that he’s being wrongfully detained by Russia, which is exactly what I said to Foreign Minister Lavrov.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.