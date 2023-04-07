Russia has formally charged Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich with spying, Russian state media reported, citing people familiar with the case.

The reported charges by Russia’s Federal Security Service come more than a week after the U.S. citizen was detained during a reporting trip to Ekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains. Gershkovich has denied the changes, Tass reported.

Tribune Wire

