A port hall in a school in the Kherson region village of Arkhanhelske on Nov. 3, 2022, which was formerly occupied by Russian forces. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Russia ordered its troops to leave Ukraine’s city of Kherson, the first major regional center seized in its invasion, in a highly symbolic setback for President Vladimir Putin.

With Kyiv’s forces pressing their counteroffensive in the region bordering occupied Crimea, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a televised briefing Wednesday ordered the troops to withdraw from the western bank of the Dnipro River and move to the other shore.

Tribune Wire

