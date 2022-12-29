Russia rules out peace talks with Ukraine

Rescuers clear debris of homes destroyed by a missile attack in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Thursday, following a Russian missile strike on Ukraine. Russian missile strikes battered Ukraine, including in major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv on Thursday, leaving at least five people injured and cutting electricity in the west. Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow won’t enter into negotiations with Ukraine to end the war, even after suffering a series of battlefield setbacks.

The Kremlin won’t discuss Ukraine’s demands that it withdraw from occupied lands and pay reparations, Lavrov said in an interview with the state-run news service RIA Novosti published Thursday. He earlier this week said Ukraine should cede sovereignty over territories annexed by Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion.

Tribune Wire

