Russia stages ‘votes’ to annex Ukraine lands

A boy wearing a T-shirt with the letter ‘Z’, the tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, and holding a flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic — the eastern Ukrainian breakaway region — stands at the entrance to the DNR embassy in Moscow on Friday, as Moscow-held regions of Ukraine vote in annexation referendums that Kyiv and its allies say are illegal and illegitimate. Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Russia on Friday began staging U.N.-condemned “votes” on annexing the roughly fifth of neighboring Ukraine it occupies in a step that marks a new escalation in the spiraling conflict between President Vladimir Putin and the U.S. and its allies.

Russian state media reported overwhelming support for accession to Russia in the four regions that its troops partially control, according to an opinion poll this week. In Moscow, officials vowed to move quickly to finalize the absorption of the territories.

Tribune Wire

