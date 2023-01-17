Russia to boost troops on western border

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of big businesses at the Kremlin in Moscow on Feb. 24, 2022. (Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP

Russia will create new commands near Europe as it expands its military to 1.5 million people amid deepening tensions with the U.S. and its allies over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

New structures in the regions around Moscow, St. Petersburg and Karelia on the border with Finland will be created under the program, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told commanders Tuesday, saying the major changes will start this year and continue through 2026. In addition, he said, “self-sufficient” units will be set up on the Ukrainian territories that Russia has illegally annexed.

Tribune Wire

